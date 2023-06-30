Netflix announced the new names joining the cast of Squid Game 2, the much-anticipated South Korean series. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo would be reprising their roles in the second season. But now speculations are rife that Lee Hung-jae, who played the character Seong Gi-hun, has requested a whopping fee, reports PopBase via Dispatch. It is said that the actor has requested over $1 million per episode. However, neither his agency nor the makers of the show have mentioned anything related to these charges. Squid Game Season 2: Park Gyu Young and Won Ji An Join Cast as Script Reading Begins for Netflix's Highly-Anticipated Sequel.

Lee Jung-jae Fee For Squid Game Season 2

Lee Jung-jae requested over $1 million per episode for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, according to Dispatch. pic.twitter.com/axmTzgj3bj — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)