Wi Ha-jun, best known for his role as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game, has captivated audiences with his portrayal of the determined detective. His character's quest to end the deadly game, especially after the shocking revelation about his connection to the Front Man, added layers to his determination. Interestingly, during the promotion of Squid Game 2, Wi Ha-jun took part in the Indian game Kanche (The Game Of Marbles), proving that he’s not only good at playing the deadly game of Squid Game but also a natural at games from any culture. His playful participation in the game showed off his fun-loving personality and versatility, making it clear that Wi Ha-jun can excel, no matter the game or the country. Leonardo DiCaprio to Cameo in ‘Squid Game Season 3’? Here’s What Netflix Has To Say on HOT Casting Rumour!.

‘Squid Game 2’ Star Wi Ha-Jun Proves He’s a Game Master, Whether It’s Kanche or Deadly Games

