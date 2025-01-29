After grabbing headlines with his role in the horror mystery series Light Shop, South Korean actor Ju Ji Hoon is playing a doctor in his latest release, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. The Netflix medical drama explores emergency medicine in an underfunded hospital. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, released on Netflix on January 24, also stars Choo Young Woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Jung Jae Kwang in key roles. The series has debuted online, earning praise from critics who highly recommend it to viewers. ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’: K-Netizens Are Going Wild for Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo and Ha Young in Netflix’s Medical Drama – Here’s Why the Hype Is Real!.

K-Drama fans and netizens were eagerly awaiting the release of The Trauma Code and reactions from critics indicate that the series has met their expectations. Critics expressed that Ju Ji Hoon's portrayal of Baek Kang Hyuk was nothing short of perfect. A critic wrote, "Ju Ji-Hoon is hands down the star of the show. He's the "hand of God" whom opens skull on a helicopter, does transplant surgeries in record-time, clicks photos with patients after saving them, and love to give nicknames to people he likes." They praised the show for its gripping storyline infused with playful humor. Read their full review below.

Times Now: "Hospital based shows mostly have episodic stories around patients and how doctors fulfil their Hippocratic oath. On parallel tracks, their own stories of making their personal and professional lives meet, with a lot of melodrama, laughter, tears and romance follows. But The Trauma Code is different. It is a total chaos, with an interesting core around struggle of a genius doctor who fights the world for his team and patients, without losing his high esteem.The Trauma Code is an eight-episode binge-watch series that cannot be missed on Netflix."

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Trauma Code – Heroes on Call’:

India Today: "Unlike other medical dramas like Hospital Playlist, which focus on lighthearted friendships and romance, The Trauma Code delves into the emotional and moral complexities of life in the ER. It’s a refreshing take on the genre, blending humour, drama, and profound character development into a cohesive and memorable story. The movie is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of teamwork, and the unspoken bonds that make a family. Whether you're a fan of medical dramas, character-driven stories, or simply in need of an inspiring watch, this series is a must-see."

OTT Play: "Ju Ji-hoon's medical K-drama keeps you hooked to the plot. The emotionally charged narrative and the nuanced characters make you binge-watch the series in one go despite the medical technicalities. The unexpected Hospital Playlist crossover with Yoo Yeon-seok also adds to the charm of this sweet-and-sour medical K-drama." 'Light Shop' Episode 7 & 8 Finale: Did Park Bo-Young and Ju Ji-Hoon Manage to Save the Lost Souls? 3 Reasons Why This Disney+ Horror Series Worked.

For the uninformed, Ju Ji Hoon plays a maverick surgeon in this K-Drama series, who helps an underfunded critical trauma department at a university hospital.

