We've finally reached the fifth and final season of the popular psychological thriller You, starring Penn Badgley. The dark series, which premiered in 2018, is inspired by the book You by Caroline Kepnes. The story revolves around Joe Goldberg, who becomes obsessed with his love interests and gets caught up in a series of crimes while pursuing his passion. The final saga will see him return to New York and attempt to start his life afresh. However, his past is waiting to haunt him. The finale season of You consists of 10 episodes, and they will be available on Netflix starting April 24, 2025. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Charlotte Ritchie, Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Natasha Behman and Tom Francis among others. ‘You’ Season 5 Teaser: Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg Returns to Face His Dark Past in Netflix’s Final Chapter, Set to Premiere on April 24 (Watch Video).

‘You’ Season 5 Streaming Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

