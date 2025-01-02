When the Phone Rings is about to drop its epic finale, and we’re not ready! Based on a super popular web novel, When The Phone Rings. The show also serves drama, romance, and ALL the feels. Baek Sa Eon ( played by Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong-Hee Joo (played by Chae Soo Bin) are in this messy marriage situation, but just when things start to get cute, BOOM—a creepy phone call throws their lives into chaos. With only two episodes left, we know all the K-drama addicts NEED answers. Will their love win, or is heartbreak incoming? Before the series finally rolls out here are three important questions to remember that need answers. Don’t sleep on the finale—it’s coming on January 3 and 4. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

Will Hee Joo Make It Back to Sa Eon?

Just when fans thought Baek Sa Eon and Hong-Hee Joo’s love story was taking a positive turn, tragedy struck again. After realising Sa Eon’s unwavering devotion, Hee Joo proposed, leaving fans teary-eyed. But their happiness was short-lived—Hee Joo was kidnapped once more. In a desperate bid to save Sa Eon, she drove a car off a cliff with the kidnapper, disappearing in the process. Sa Eon, devastated, held a heartfelt press conference pleading for help to find her.

Who’s the Puppet Master Behind the Chaos?

The plot thickens as Hee Joo’s stepfather, Hong Il Kyung, emerges as a suspect. Known for exploiting Sa Eon’s grandfather, Baek Jang Ho, and forcing him into submission years ago, Could his shady dealings be connected to Sa Eon and Hee Joo’s misfortunes? ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 10 TRP: Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's MBC Drama Hits 7.5 Percent, Surpasses ‘Check-In Hanyang’ and ‘The Tale of Lady OK’.

MBC's Post

Sa Eon vs the Real Baek Sa Eon

In a shocking twist, the kidnapper is revealed to be the 'real' Baek Sa Eon. Fuelled by revenge, he’s determined to destroy Sa Eon. Who will survive this explosive showdown?

