On February 19, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo released a new music video for the B-side track "WHERE AM I" from his debut mini-album "ENTITY." The song, an alternative rock piece, showcases Cha Eun Woo's tender vocals and emotions. The music video explores themes of yearning, possibly aimed at fellow ASTRO member Moonbin. Prior to this, Cha Eun Woo had made his solo debut on February 15 with "ENTITY," featuring the title track "STAY." ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Unveils Exciting Teaser for Debut Solo Fan-Con: '2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator' Promises Exclusive Charm-filled Journey!

Watch WHERE AM I Song By Cha Eun Woo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)