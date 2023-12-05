Kritika Kamra stunned her Instagram fans, unveiling a captivating all-white ensemble with a monochrome twist. The beloved television star radiated beauty and sultriness in a plain white v-neck cropped top with a plunging neck paired with a white high-waisted skirt. Elevating the look, she added a touch of contrast with a sleek black belt cinching the dress. The Mitron actress kept her jet-black hair styled in natural glory and embraced subtle yet glam makeup featuring nude-pink lipstick. Kritika's latest crisp white look perfectly captures the essence of her chic style. Kritika Kamra's White Co-Ord Set Paired With a Long Coat is a Perfect Blend of Elegance and Style (See Pics).

Kritika Kamra's Crisp White Look Featuring a Monochrome Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

