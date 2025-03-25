Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is currently facing backlash over his controversial comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been issued a summons by the Mumbai Police, ANI reported. The Mumbai Police has asked the comedian to appear before the investigating officer at 11 AM on Tuesday (March 25). The summons to Kunal Kamra was sent via WhatsApp as he is not in Maharashtra presently. Kamra, embroiled in a massive controversy, said he would not apologise for his comments on Eknath Shinde and condemned the vandalism at the venue where he performed. Kunal Kamra Issues Statement After Eknath Shinde Parody Song Controversy, Says ‘Will Not Apologise’.

Kunal Kamra Summoned by Mumbai Police on March 25 Over Eknath Shinde Joke at Stand-Up Show

🚨 Kamra Kamra in BIG TROUBLE 🔥 Kunal Kamra SUMMONED by Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde remarks. — Also DEMOLITION drive continues at the Mumbai studio where Kunal Kamra mocked Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/tG4XdYrouk — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)