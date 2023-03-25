Lady Gaga is back with some interesting news. Latest image of Harley Quinn aka Gaga in the sequel to Joker: Folie à Deux has been released and we can't keep calm! The Singer-actor will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s chaotic anti-hero. As the love interest of Phoenix’s Joker, Harley Quinn is a henchwoman. Joker: Folie à Deux is directed by Todd Phillips starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Joker Folie à Deux to Have Multiple Musical Sequences, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-Starrer Described as Similar to 'A Star Is Born' - Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2. pic.twitter.com/AVoTMWGzJi — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

