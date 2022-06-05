Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey had made their relationship official in January 2021. But as per latest reports, the couple has called it quits after a year of dating. A source was quoted as saying, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” reports People. Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Official, Couple Shares Romantic Pictures On Instagram.

Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Break Up

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up after one year together, @People reports. pic.twitter.com/KOiT5VzwFE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2022

