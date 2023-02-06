Mindy Kaling dropped pictures on Instagram from The Pink City and many wondered if she was scouting locations for her upcoming project in Jaipur. Well, now there are new pictures of her in which she’s seen posing with team of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Yes, Mindy is seen all smiles as she posed with Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni for pictures. Take a look some of the pictures below: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Review: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan's Netflix Show Receives Lukewarm Response From Netizens.

Maheep Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Bhavana Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Seema Sajdeh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kiran Sajdeh (@seemakiransajdeh)

