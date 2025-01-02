MrBeast is engaged! Jimmy Donaldson, one of YouTube's biggest stars, proposed to his girlfriend, Thea Booyen, for marriage on Christmas Day. Taking to his Instagram handle on January 1, 2025, MrBeast shared the special announcement with his followers along with a carousel of pictures from the adorable marriage proposal. He captioned the post, "Ya boy did a thing." In the photos, the 26-year-old YouTube star and his fiancée were dressed in Christmas sweaters and surrounded by family. The last slide featured MrBeast and Thea Booysen posing for a sweet picture with their dogs in front of a Christmas tree. ‘Beast Games’ OTT Release: From INR 42.5 Crore Cash Prize to Luxurious Rewards and Streaming Dates – Everything You Need To Know About MrBeast’s Show.

MrBeast Gets Engaged to GF Thea Booysen

