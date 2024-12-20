MrBeast’s highly anticipated reality competition, Beast Games, has officially dropped online. Premiered on December 19, the show’s first two episodes are already streaming, offering fans a glimpse into the high-stakes challenges ahead. Contestants will be competing in physical, mental and social challenges, all vying for a massive USD 5 million (INR 42.5 crore) cash prize. To claim the multi-million-dollar prize and other luxurious rewards, contestants will be seen using strategies to survive in the game. MrBeast Builds Massive USD 14 Million ‘City’ for His Reality Game Show ‘Beast Games,’ Reveals Pictures and Video Ahead of the Grand Event.

What is ‘Beast Games’?

Beast Games is a high-stakes reality competition where contestants compete in a series of intense challenges that test their strength and intelligence. In the first episode, 1,000 contenders fight for the grand INR 42.5 crore prize, while the second episode takes viewers into a massive city built by MrBeast himself, valued at $14 million – one of the largest sets in entertainment history.

Where to Watch ‘Beast Games’?

Beast Games is available exclusively on Prime Video, with no other streaming platforms carrying the show.

‘Beast Games’ Trailer Video

Upcoming Episodes’ Details of ‘Beast Games’

The series consists of 10 episodes, each running approximately 40 minutes. A new episode will be released every Thursday at noon EST (10.30 PM IST) through February 13.

‘Beast Games’ Prizes

$5,000,000 Prize 50 World Records broken 1,000 Contestants duking it out Biggest sets in entertainment history Beast Games drops Thursday 🥰 pic.twitter.com/sNNvvmTDGO — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 16, 2024

In addition to the massive cash prize of INR 42.5 crore ($5 million), Beast Games will offer contestants luxurious rewards, including a private island, Lamborghinis, and millions more in cash throughout the competition.

