After MrBeast, aka James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, posted that he was interested in buying TikTok to save before it is banned from the US, the netizens had mixed reactions. The YouTuber's statement to buy TikTok came after Elon Musk's buyout rumours were proven false. MrBeast further said that many billionaires reached out to him since he expressed his desire to buy the ByteDance-owned short-video platform. He said, "let's see if we can pull this off". A Netizen reacted by saying, "MrBeast will actually buy TikTok, Will he buy it before Elon Musk does?" Another user posted on X in a disagreement, "I think Elon is buying it". On the other hand, another X user posted, "Hop,efully Elon can save TikTok too". No statement from TikTok has been made public on this development. MrBeast to Buy TikTok? American YouTuber Saying 'Will Buy TikTok So It Doesn't Get Banned' After Elon Musk's Buyout Rumours Turn Out To Be False.

MrBeast Said Billionaires Reached Out to Him Over His Post on Buying TikTok

Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

Elon Musk Could Save TikTok Too, Said X User

Hopefully Elon can save TikTok too — Dan Eardley (@TheDanEardley) January 15, 2025

MrBeast to Buy TikTok Before Elon Musk, Said Netizen

X User Said, 'I Think Elon Will Buy TikTok'/strong>

I think Elon is buying it — Corn (@Cornelius_96) January 14, 2025

