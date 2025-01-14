MrBeast aka James "Jimmy" Donaldson announced that he would buy TikTok so that it would not get banned in the United States. The world's number one YouTuber posted on X, "Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned" expressing his willingness to support the short-video platform in the US amid the ongoing problems. Recently, there were also rumours about Elon Musk buying TikTok as the platform nears it shutdown in the US. Many TikTokers who have been using the platform for sharing their video memes, musical videos and other types of engaging or viral content will likely take hit if this platform does not continue in operating in the United States. Elon Musk To Acquire TikTok? Report Says Chinese Officials Considering Selling TikTok's US Operations to Tech Billionaire, Company's Spokesperson Terms Claim 'Pure Fiction'.

MrBeast Said, "Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok" on X Post

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

