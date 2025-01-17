MrBeast is known for his daring stunts and engaging videos. In his latest post, he unveils his ‘God Tier’ massive and luxurious USD 2 million home gym. He gives YouTuber James West and his fans a tour of the gym, which includes special dumbbells with the iconic MrBeast lion logo and even a wall with his face on it. In the video, we see MrBeast trying some of the gym equipment and giving a demonstration to YouTuber James. The video since being uploaded online quickly went viral. Watch the video below. MrBeast to Buy TikTok? American YouTuber Saying 'Will Buy TikTok So It Doesn't Get Banned' After Elon Musk's Buyout Rumours Turn Out To Be False.

MrBeast Unveils Massive God Tier Home Gym

Mr Beast gives a tour of his $2,000,000 gym 😳 pic.twitter.com/PNAfzuGIDO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 17, 2025

