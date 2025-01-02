MrBeast, the famous YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is officially engaged to Thea Booysen after a proposal. The couple, who reportedly met through a mutual friend, celebrated their engagement surrounded by family and friends. MrBeast proposed to Thea Booysen with a diamond ring. The pair were spotted wearing matching Christmas sweaters, creating a cosy and joyful atmosphere for the occasion. MrBeast has over 340 million subscribers on YouTube, Kunal Kamra vs Albinder Dhindsa: Standup Comedian Asks Blinkit CEO To Reveal Wages of Delivery Partners, Says ‘Platform Owners Exploit Gig Workers Aren’t Job Creators’.

MrBeast Engaged With Thea Booysen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

