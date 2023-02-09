Netflix has broken down its new proposed pricing plans and how account sharing will go forward. The proposed pricing plans is currently hitting Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Though Netflix has still not mentioned how many devices can be linked to the account. The users should first set up the account user's primary location to ensure that anyone who lives in that particular household can use that Netflix account. In Canada, it would be cost an extra CAD$7.99 a month per person, NZD $7.99 in New Zealand, 3.99 Euro in Portugal, and 5.99 Euro in Spain. Netflix Plans To Expand Early Feedback Programme to More Subscribers Globally.

Netflix Subscription Plans:

Netflix breaks down its new proposed pricing plans and how account-sharing will go forward. https://t.co/Uw0r0ZlUZC — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 9, 2023

and yes, you can still watch Netflix while traveling! https://t.co/keMqO2MJ65 — Netflix (@netflix) February 8, 2023

