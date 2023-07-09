Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's posthumous collaboration with rapper Divine, titled "Chorni," has finally been unveiled. The song, featuring Sidhu's vocals and Divine's rap, made its debut on Sidhu's YouTube channel, captivating listeners worldwide. Remarkably, "Chorni" garnered an impressive 7.5 million views within just 24 hours, a testament to the enduring popularity of Sidhu Moose Wala's music. This isn't the first time Divine and Sidhu have joined forces. Their initial collaboration was for the track "Moosedrilla" from Sidhu's 2021 album, "Moosetape." Earlier this year, Divine gave fans a glimpse of "Chorni" during one of his live shows, paying tribute to Sidhu's talent and legacy. Sidhu Moose Wala Portrait Appears on Jupiter? Fans 'Spot' Glimpse of Slain Punjabi Singer in NASA's Photo of Largest Planet in Solar System.

Check Out The Latest Song Here:

