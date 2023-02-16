After making his short lived return as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart has confirmed that he down to return as the character once more, as he had revealed just recently that he has been asked to be on standby regarding the role. While talking about it though, Stewart also hinted that Ian McKellen too wants to return as Magneto saying that they're "not done" and have "got plans." Patrick Stewart Asked to Remain on Standby by Marvel Regarding Another Potential Return as Professor X in MCU.

Check Out the Tweet:

Sir Patrick Stewart hints that not only will he return as Charles Xavier/Professor X again in the MCU, but Sir Ian McKellen could also reprise his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. "We're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans." (via https://t.co/9j6TZX8HOM) pic.twitter.com/9JSQMIggkb — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 16, 2023

