Stop everything you doing, as the most fab collab of 2022 is here! Well, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Indian LGBTQ+ artist, Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur have teamed up for a project. On June 25, the drag star took to their Instagram and shared selfie with Sona, making fans scratch their brains. So, what you'll think Sushant-Sona have collabed for? Sushant Divgikr Aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur To Represent India Globally on Drag-Singing Competition Queen of the Universe (View Pics and Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Divgikr/ Rani KoHEnur (@sushantdivgikr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)