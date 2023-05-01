Recently, Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty and Dino Morea's film Agent, producer openly apologise to the audience for the box-office failure. In a tweet, producer of the recent released film revealed that shooting started with any bound script and promised to be more careful in near future. Read the full tweet below. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy, the spy thriller released in theatres on April 28. Agent Movie Review: Twitterati Impressed With Akhil Akkineni’s Power-Packed Performance in Surender Reddy’s Spy Action Thriller!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn… — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 1, 2023

