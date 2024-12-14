The arrest of Allu Arjun in connection with the Hyderabad stampede, which led to the tragic death of 35-year-old Revathi, left many in shock. Following his arrest on December 13, a fan of the Tollywood actor caused a chaos outside Chanchalguda Central Jail on Friday night, demanding his immediate release. At the time, Allu Arjun was still in custody. The fan reportedly attempted to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself. However, the police quickly stepped in and stopped the fan from harming himself, taking him into custody. A video of the incident shared by Telugu Scribe on X has since gone viral on social media. Neither Allu Arjun nor the police have issued any statements regarding the video. Allu Arjun was released from jail on the morning of December 14. ‘Purely Accidental and Unintentional’: Allu Arjun Addresses Hyderabad Stampede Incident Post Jail Release (Watch Video).

Viral Video Of Allu Arjun’s Fan Attempting Suicide

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

