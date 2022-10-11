Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Simha-starrer Ammu's trailer is finally out! The video highlights a terrifying story of simple and sober woman who is fed up with her abusive husband. However, after being tortured a lot, she decides to break the barriers and take revenge from him. The Telugu film highlights domestic violence and will stream on Amazon Prime from October 19. Ponniyin Selvan–1 Makers Reveal Aishwarya Lekshmi’s First Look as Poonguzhali (View Motion Poster).

Watch Ammu Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)