Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, released on December 17, featured Allu Arjun in a raw, rugged avatar as Pushpa Raj. He is seen as a coolie who comes forward and volunteers to smuggle red sanders. It all happened after he’s denied respect from a very young age and he decides that everyone in the town of Seshachalam should know him for which he enters the world of crime, joins the red sanders smuggling network. Well, his performance has been lauded by critics and fans. Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga just can’t stop praising the film’s lead actor. He mentions in his post, “Allu Arjun's performance was nothing less than a hypersonic missile.” Even Allu Arjun responded thanking the filmmaker for the wonderful compliments.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga About Allu Arjun In Pushpa

Thank you very much for your heart felt compliments. Soo glad my performance has touched you . Thank you for all the respect & love 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)