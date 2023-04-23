Ayalaan is the upcoming film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The makers have now shared that they are set to share a major update on this film, which has been delayed since a long time. They mentioned in their statement that they did not want to compromise on quality and hence required time for perfection. KJR Studios mentions in its statement that a major update on Ayalaan will be shared tomorrow, April 24, at 11:04am. Ayalaan Poster: Sivakarthikeyan Introduces Fans To His Non-Human Friend In The First Look! (View Pic).

Ayalaan Update

