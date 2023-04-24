Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming release Ayalaan is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Having said that, the makers of the 'alien comedy' today announced its release date. Helmed by R Ravi Kumar, the movie will be arriving on the big screens this Diwali. Along with it, a new poster of flick has also been unveiled. Ayalaan: Major Update on Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh Starrer To Be Shared on April 24 at This Time!

Ayalaan Releasing This Diwali:

We've made contact with extraterrestrial life! And we have a visitor from Outer space 👽 Expected time of Arrival: Diwali 2023🎉🎇 Get ready to welcome our lovely and adorable #Ayalaan 💖#AyalaanFromDiwali2023@Siva_Kartikeyan @arrahman @Ravikumar_Dir @24amstudios… pic.twitter.com/3vW6aIYSgJ — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)