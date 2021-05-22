Producer and publicist BA Raju is no more. He died of cardiac arrest on May 21 at the age of 57. His son took to Twitter and confirmed the sad news. He mentioned that his father passed away ‘due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.’ As soon as this news was out, many South celebs like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and more mourned the loss. Check it out.

Prabhas

Jr NTR

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

SS Rajamouli

Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled. You’ll be missed. Rest in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Well wisher and a dear friend of mine for 37 years.. ...RIP dear BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We will miss you ..The Telugu film industry will miss you!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/RLStqWbtoA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2021

Kiara Advani

One of the most positive souls, extremely sad to hear this news.. may his soul Rest in Peace🙏🏼 my condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FthHv8RMq7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 22, 2021

Mahesh Babu

A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

