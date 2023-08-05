YouTuber Chekuthaan aka Aju Alex had alleged that actor Bala barged into his house and threatened him and even pointed a gun at his friend. Mohammed Abdul Khader, friend of the YouTuber, had filed a police complaint against the actor. Bala has now shared the video and narrated what exactly had happened. The incident started after Chekuthaan posted video mocking Bala in relation to the latter’s apology video of Santhosh Varkey. The YouTuber claimed that actor Bala demanded him to take down the video and he’s walking around with goons. Bala Hospitalised: Malayalam Actor Admitted to Hospital in Kochi Following a Liver-Related Illness.

Actor Bala VS YouTuber Chekuthaan

New rivalry in the town, BALA vs Chekuthaan. After Chekuthaan lodged a complaint against Bala in police station stating he is chasing him with a gun Bala lands up with this new video now 🤣🔥 Bala vs Chekuthaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tn2A1PJJ7h — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 4, 2023

