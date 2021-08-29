Naga Chaitanya wished father Nagarjuna on his 62nd birthday with a special birthday post on Twitter. Along with it, he also unveiled Nagarjuna's look from their upcoming film, Bangarraju. The superstar in the picture can be seen smiling and wearing traditional South Indian attire.

Check It Out:

Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/H7dg6RapHI — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2021

