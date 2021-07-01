Thalapathy Vijay's Beast commenced its second schedule in Chennai today. Vijay and Pooja Hegde are filming a song. The schedule will continue for 20 days, as reported by the film's official handle. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

