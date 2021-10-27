Megastar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh are all set to come together in the film titled Bholaa Shankar. The makers have revealed that the puja ceremony will happen on November 11 and the shooting of the film will go on floors from November 15. Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and this would be the first time that the Megastar and the filmmaker would be collaborating.

Update On Bholaa Shankar

CHIRANJEEVI NEW FILM MAHURAT ON 11 NOV... #Chiranjeevi and director #MeherRamesh's first collaboration - titled #BholaShankar - will have its mahurat on 11 Nov 2021... Filming starts 15 Nov 2021... #KeerthySuresh will essay the part of #Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. pic.twitter.com/nt7MHl2MSb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2021

