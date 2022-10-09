The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on October 9 at 6pm. Host Kamal Haasan welcomed the contestants on the controversial reality show. Sheriina, Amudhavanan, Shivin Ganesan, GP Muthu are among the official list of housemates who’d be locked inside Bigg Boss’ house. Take a look at the complete list of contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Launch: Kamal Haasan-Hosted Show Promises To Be a Grand Affair! Watch Promo Videos of the Premiere.

GP Muthu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Rapper Asal Kolaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Shivin Ganesan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Azeem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Robert Master

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Aysha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Sheriina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Manikandan Rajesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Rachitha Mahalakshmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Ram Ramasamy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

ADK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Janany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Shanthi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Vikraman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Amudhavanan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Maheswari Chanakyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

VJ Kathirravan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Queency

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Nivaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Dhanalakshmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)