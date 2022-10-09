The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on October 9 at 6pm. Host Kamal Haasan welcomed the contestants on the controversial reality show. Sheriina, Amudhavanan, Shivin Ganesan, GP Muthu are among the official list of housemates who’d be locked inside Bigg Boss’ house. Take a look at the complete list of contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Launch: Kamal Haasan-Hosted Show Promises To Be a Grand Affair! Watch Promo Videos of the Premiere.
GP Muthu
Rapper Asal Kolaar
Shivin Ganesan
Azeem
Robert Master
Aysha
Sheriina
Manikandan Rajesh
Rachitha Mahalakshmi
Ram Ramasamy
ADK
Janany
Shanthi
Vikraman
Amudhavanan
Maheswari Chanakyan
VJ Kathirravan
Queency
Nivaa
Dhanalakshmi
