Makers have dropped the official trailer of the upcoming film Cobra and it features Chiyaan Vikram in different versatile looks. The trailer looks promising and it is going to be a visual treat for the fans. The trailer also stars former cricketer Irfan Pathan and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as well. Cobra is set to hit theatres on August 31. Ghost Trailer: Akkineni Nagarjuna Takes Down Crime Kingpins in This Visually Appealing Actioner (Watch Video).

Cobra Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)