Rashmika Mandanna always delights her fans with updates on her daily life. Despite her busy schedule today, she didn't let work stop her from celebrating Holi. Alongside her team, she indulged in the festival of colours, capturing the joy in a vibrant photo. However, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of her constant companion and rumoured BF, Vijay Deverakonda, leading to comments expressing their longing for his presence. Nevertheless, Rashmika extended warm wishes for a safe and joyful Holi to all her followers. Dive into the festive spirit with her latest post below! Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Her Deepfake Video, 'Animal' Actor Calls It 'Extremely Scary' (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

