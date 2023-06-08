Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi fell in love on the sets of the film Mister. However, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Well, the two are now ready to take their relationship to the next level. Varun and Lavanya are getting engaged! The couple would be exchanging rings on June 9, which is tomorrow, and it is said to take place in the presence of their family members at Varun’s residence. Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Varun Tej Konidela's Action Thriller to Hit Theatres on August 25.

Varun Tej Konidela And Lavanya Tripathi Engagement

The moment we've been waiting for has arrived🤗❤️ It’s official🕺🏻💃 Hearty congratulations to 𝑴𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆 @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June, 2023 🤩🥳 Wishing a lifetime of happiness together✨#VarunTejKonidela #VarunTej #LavanyaTripathi pic.twitter.com/jkcge86JnG — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 8, 2023

