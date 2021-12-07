KGF Chapter 2 is the upcoming magnum opus written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash in the lead as Rocky/Raja Krishnappa Bairya. Sanjay Dutt would be seen portraying the character Adheera and fans are impressed already with his look in the film. The veteran actor shared a post on social media citing he has wrapped up the dubbing session for the upcoming magnum opus. Dutt is also seen posing with the film’s director and the pictures are a must see.

Sanjay Dutt Wraps Up Dubbing For KGF Chapter 2

Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022! pic.twitter.com/xBYvvc2XYK — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)