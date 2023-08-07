The makers have dropped a romantic still of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kushi and announced that the trailer of this Telugu flick will be dropped on August 9. The makers even shared that the trailer would be of ‘2 mins 41 secs’. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of this trailer, but ahead of it, this still of the lead pair is a treat for fans. Vijay and Samantha’s characters, dressed up in home wears, look happy together in this mushy still. Kushi Title Song: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chemistry Is Highlight of This Romantic Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Kushi Trailer Update

