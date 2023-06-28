The first song “Naa Ready” from Leo was one of the most-anticipated songs, but as soon it was dropped online, it did land up in trouble. Film’s lead actor Vijay was accused of smoking and consuming alcohol in this single that was released on his birthday. Several activists alleged that Vijay is setting a wrong example by promoting narcotics and even a police complaint was filed against the actor. Well, the makers have come up with a solution to this controversy by adding disclaimer in every frame of smoking and drinking sequences of this lyrical video of “Naa Ready”. Check out the video of the song with disclaimer below: Thalapathy Vijay in Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against Leo Actor Under Narcotics Control Act for 'Naa Ready' Song – Reports.

‘Naa Ready’ Song With Disclaimer

