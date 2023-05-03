Well-known South comedian, actor, director and producer Manobala died in Chennai on April 3. He was 69. His death has sent shockwaves in the industry with many celebs mourning the untimely demise. Having said that, Manobala's funeral which took place today saw Thalapathy Vijay paying his last respects to the multi-talented artist. May his soul RIP. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

Vijay at Manobala's Funeral:

