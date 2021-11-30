Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is based on Kunjali Marakkar IV and that role is essayed by superstar Mohanlal aka Lalettan. The makers have dropped the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film and it is a visual treat. Fans would be thrilled to watch Mohanlal playing the role of the admiral of the fleet of the Samoothiri. He is intense and intimidating. Even other actors such as Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh look intriguing. Directed by Priyadarshan, the visuals and background score of the film are going to be top-notch.

Watch The Trailer Of Marakkar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)