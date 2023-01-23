Michael is a new action thriller that promises all the action and powerful scenes of a man who loves his woman. The trailer for the film has been released and Gautham Vasudev Menon can be seen telling Sundeep Kishan's Michael about how venomous female widow spiders are. Sundeep's action scenes also look exciting and fans can't wait till the film releases. Michael First Look: Sundeep Kishan’s Chiselled Avatar From The Film Co-Starring Vijay Sethupathi Released On His Birthday.

Watch Michael Trailer Here:

