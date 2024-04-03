Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are currently one of the most loved celebrity couples. The Jawan actress keeps fans updated on her personal life by often sharing cute pictures with her husband on social media. On Tuesday night, April 2, the actress once again delighted fans with another romantic click with her husband. Vignesh recently returned home from a long filming schedule, and the Nayanthara was overjoyed to have him back. In the shared picture, the couple could be seen holding each other close as they spend quality time on their lawn. Sharing the snap, Nayanthara dropped heart and evil eye emojis. Nayanthara Enjoys Boating With Her ’Boys' Uyir and Ulag During the Sunset for a Perfect Weekend (Watch Video).

Check Out Nayanthara’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)