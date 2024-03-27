Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are one of the most celebrated couples in the Indian film industry in recent times. The couple often share glimpses of each other with their twin babies. Uyir and Ulag. On March 27, the actress shared another post showcasing her love for her director husband, who returned home after a long overseas directorial schedule. The Jawan actress shared pictures of her and her twins reuniting with Vignesh. The couple were captured in a warm moment as they shared hugs along with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. Sharing the heartwarming pictures, Nayanthara wrote, "Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!" Nayanthara and Malaika Arora Bump Into Each Other at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Former Expresses Happiness on Social Media (View Pic).

Check Out Nayanthara’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

