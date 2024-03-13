Nayanthara and Malaika Arora’s picture from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has taken the internet by storm. The actresses bumped into each other at the Formula One motor racing event in Jeddah, and Malaika offered glimpses of her ‘incredible experience’ at the event on social media. In the series of photos posted by her on Instagram, one picture featured her posing with Nayanthara. Nayanthara then reposted the picture on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “It was lovely meeting you”. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Spend Quality Time in Saudi Arabia; Couple Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand Amid Separation Rumours (View Pic).

Malaika Arora’s Insta Post

Nayanthara’s Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nayanthara)

