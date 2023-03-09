The Academy has announced the 95th Oscars shortlists in 10 Oscars shortlists in 10 categories and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR too is a part of the list. The team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, KK Senthil Kumar, MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava among others have already reached the city of Hollywood to prepare for the main event. Amid the fandom waiting to gather any news or update about the film, veteran producer-director Tammareddy Bharadwaja makes a sly dig at Rajamouli's film. During an interaction Bharadwaja said "They made RRR on a budget of about Rs 600-Rs 700 Crore. Now they are spending Rs 80 Crore for Oscar events. With this budget of Rs 80 Crore, we would have made 8 or 10 films." Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Nominated For Original Song At The 95th Academy Awards.

Watch The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)