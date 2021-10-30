Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The superstar died on October 29 due to a massive heart attack. His cremation will take place at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru and it will be performed with State Honours. Bengaluru CP Kamal Pant revealed to ANI that the late actor’s family will take a call on Puneeth’s final rites and based on that the next stage of security arrangements would be made. There are thousands of fans who have arrived at the Kanteerava Studios to pay last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Security At Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Rites

On the basis of the decision taken by #PuneethRajkumar's family, next stage of security arrangements will be made. Family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself: Bengaluru CP, Kamal Pant at Kanteerava Stadium pic.twitter.com/uNpJqGWoz6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

