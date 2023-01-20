Pushpa: The Rule or Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. As per latest reports, Allu Arjun is all set to start shooting for Sukumar’s film from tomorrow (January 21) in Vizag. Even Jagapathi Babu is reported to be joining the sets of the film. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the shooting schedule of Pushpa 2. Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Has Not Been Replaced by Sai Pallavi in Allu Arjun’s Film.

Pushpa 2 Update

Allu Arjun Jets Off To Vizag

