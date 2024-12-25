EntireTollywood stars will meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday (December 26) at 10:00 AM regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede Incident during Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 screening. The meeting is expected to be led by Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju and will focus on the latest developments and progress within the Telugu film industry. Film Producer and Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation Dil Raju shared, “Directors, producers, and other key personalities from Tollywood will meet the Chief Minister tomorrow." On December 25, Dil Raju, along with Allu Aravind and representatives from Mythri Movie Makers, visited KIMS Hospital to meet and offer support to Sritej. Following the visit, Dil Raju shared his thoughts on the gesture. ‘Pushpa 2′ Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun and Film Team Announce INR 2 Crore Support for Victims’ Family.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | On Sandhya Theatre incident during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2,' Film producer and Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju says, "The CM (Revanth Reddy) has given tomorrow's appointment and the whole film industry will meet him... I… pic.twitter.com/S4S52ksdvs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

