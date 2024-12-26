The track "Dammunte Pattukora" from Pushpa 2: The Rule has been taken down from social media platforms. Released by T-Series on December 24, the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Allu Arjun, has been deleted due to its bold lyrics against cops. The track, which showcases a tense face-off between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), sparked widespread reactions due to its provocative lines. Lyrics like "Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat!" (If you have the guts, catch me, Shekhawat!) and "Pattukonte vodilestha syndicate!"(If you catch me, I’ll leave the syndicate) in the song stirred controversy online, leading to its removal amid Pushpa 2 stampede controversy. Tollywood Stars Nagarjuna, Varun Tej Among Others Meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Amid Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Row.

"Dammunte Pattukora" from 'Pushpa 2' Pulled Down

"Dammunte Pattukora" Song

